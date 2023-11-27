Gaming’s night of nights is here again, with The Game Awards 2023 set to honor the greatest, most interesting and gripping games, publishers, and creators from across the year live from the Peacock Theatre.

It’s the year for sequels, with long-awaited follow-ups like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 grabbing eight nominations each, including Game of the Year. Other huge sequels like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Nintendo’s latest Super Mario Bros. title, Resident Evil 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (also Nintendo) are also in the running for the biggest gong of the evening.

Nintendo is in with as many as 15 chances at the Peacock Theatre, while Sony is running for 13. Xbox is battling on 10 fronts, including Best RPG, and Fortnite-creator Epic Games has nine nods.

The eventual winners, which are chosen by a jury from more than 100 publications and influencer groups, will be announced across the glamorous evening in L.A. We’re also expecting to see global superstars like Idris Elba and Cameron Monaghan⁠—both in the running for Best Performance⁠—and eagerly await the brewing war between Baldur’s Gate and Alan Wake. Those two in particular are set to face off against each other in as many as five different categories.

It’s going to be one huge night at The Game Awards 2023, and not least of all because of all the announcements coming too (keep your eyes peeled for GTA 6), so settle in, ready your fresh key, and enjoy the ride.

⁠How to watch The Game Awards 2023

You can tune into the tenth Game Awards show live from L.A. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Host, founder, and executive producer Geoff Keighley has lined up more than 30 platforms for fans who want to tune in, including livestreams on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok Live.

If you want to follow along with all the Game Awards action right here as we update the winners, the broadcast will play from Twitch below.

Game Awards 2023 nominees

Gaming

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment)

Baldur’s Gate 3, composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, audio director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Dead Space (Motive Studio)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb)

Terra Nil (Free Lives)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives)

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Humanity (tha LTD)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Esports

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (VALORANT)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (VALORANT)

Fnatic (VALORANT)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, VALORANT)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming, League)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

This article will be updated with all The Game Awards 2023 winners as they are announced live at the Peacock Theater in L.A. on Thursday, Dec. 7.