Full mission list for the Dead Space

Dead Space remake has finally been released on Jan. 27, and the players can once again dive into the survival horror journey of Isaac Clarke.

The game is a remake of the 2008’s Motive Studio production of the same name. In it, we take the role of Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel, who is assigned to USG Ishimura after the mining ship has gone silent. Once Isaac arrives at the ship, though, he quickly realizes that things have gone horribly wrong.

With Dead Space being a survival horror title, the players are sure to encounter thrilling and terrifying encounters with Necromorphs, which will send shivers down their spines. Still, with the quest of learning the truth behind what’s happening on the Ishimura and saving Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole Brennan, the players will need to persevere.

Dead Space offers a one-of-a-kind experience, and since the release of the remake, players have been asking how many missions there are in the story.

Full mission list for Dead Space

With this year’s production being a remake of the original game, it’s no surprise that the chapter list remains the same. There are 12 of them to go through in order to complete the game, and the list goes as follows:

Chapter 1: New Arrivals

Chapter 2: Intensive Care

Chapter 3: Course Correction

Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent

Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion

Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard

Chapter 7: Into the Void

Chapter 8: Search and Rescue

Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival

Chapter 10: End of Days

Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions

Chapter 12: Dead Space

In the remake, the developers also toyed with the idea of adding side missions, which explore the story of the doomed mining ship. These are easy to track and complete since they are visible in the game’s mission log.

Like in the original game, the main missions’ names hide an easter egg, though, if you don’t want to be spoiled, don’t look into it, and simply enjoy the game first. Completing the game should take you around 15 hours.