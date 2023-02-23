Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2023) — Free Gems!

Fruit Battlegrounds is a One Piece-inspired Roblox title that allows players to fight their way to glory in an effort to become the ultimate warrior. While you can certainly grind the game out for hours on end to reach that goal, every player would benefit by getting some help along the way.

This help mainly comes in the form of Gems, which are used to gather additional spins. These spins can then give you varying amounts of fruit, which you need if you want to get further in the game.

Luckily for you, there are several codes for Fruit Battlegrounds that offer free Gems. Just by entering a code, players can earn free Gems and, in turn, more spins.

To see a list of all of the current working codes for Fruit Battlegrounds, keep reading below.

Fruit Battlegrounds Codes

These codes have been confirmed to work as of early February 2023.

GOKRAZY150 – 440 Gems

– 440 Gems 140KAGAIN – 360 Gems

– 360 Gems FATSTACKZ – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems RAININGGEMS! – 320 Gems

– 320 Gems GEARFOOOOURTH – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems LONGAWAITED – 300 Gems

– 300 Gems ITJUSTDONTSTOP – 240 Gems

– 240 Gems LETSGOO130K – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems PAWGOKRAZY – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems UPDATETIMEEE – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems GOLDENDAYZ – 350 Gems

– 350 Gems FREECAZH – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems 120KTHX – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems INDAZONE – 520 Gems

– 520 Gems LASTSHUTDOWNALRIGHT – 320 Gems

– 320 Gems 110KYEE – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems WINTERDAYZ – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems COMEONMARCOOO – 900 Gems

To redeem any one of those codes, all you need to do is launch Fruit Battlegrounds and go to the main menu. From here, click on the “Spin Fruit” box and then click on the chest in the middle of the screen.

In the bottom right corner, you will see a box that says “Enter Code Here…”

Copy and paste any one of the codes you see above, hit “Redeem,” and then you will earn the number of Gems associated with that specific code.