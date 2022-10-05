A free-to-play fan favorite zombie game has shuffled back into Steam’s Top 10

Thousands of players have been returning to one of the most popular free games on Steam.

Unturned, a free-to-play game that combines Minecraft, DayZ, and The Forest, has re-entered the top 10 most played games on Steam in the last 24 hours, reaching a peak of 92,850 players, according to Steam Charts.

Released in 2014, its combination of survival, action, and sandbox gameplay quickly gave the game momentum, bringing in players. On Steam, it has more than 490,000 reviews, with the overall rating being “very positive.”

Unturned seems to be on the rise once again after the game received its 3.22.16.0 update on Sept. 30. While the update doesn’t look like much on paper, it definitely influenced the number of players tuning in to play the game, since the peak of 92,850 players is also the all-time peak for the title.

This isn’t the first time recently that players returned to a popular game because of an update. Over the course of the last week, players have been jumping back into Terraria, which has seen an enormous gain in players following an update on Sept. 28.