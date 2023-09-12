Forza Motorsport dev explains reason for reduced tracks at launch

Forza Motorsport races back onto the Xbox scene in October but players will have fewer tracks to speed through than previous entries in the series due to a very real problem.

Launching on Oct. 20, Forza Motorsport is the first entry in the franchise since Forza Motorsport 7 six years ago and serves as a rebirth for the series, with the aim of being a long-standing title with regular updates rather than relying on new games entirely.

As you’d expect, Forza Motorsport features a variety of cars to get behind the wheel of, with over 500 in total, but there are fewer tracks than what was perhaps initially expected.

Forza Motorsport will launch with 20 tracks, which is significantly fewer than the 33 available in Forza Motorsport 7 and less than the 27 featured in 2016’s Forza Motorsport 6—but there’s a very good reason for this.

Creative director Chris Esaki revealed in his Forza Motorsport preview that every track in the game had to be rebuilt from scratch as new modeling for tires and suspension resulted in cars ‘porpoising’ on the circuit—bouncing up and down.

That’s something motorsport fans will be familiar with as it is an issue that has plagued Formula One teams over the past two seasons, with former world champions Mercedes significantly finding themselves encountering the issue.

Porpoising in Forza Motorsport meant that there was no way to re-use previous track assets from past games in the series and had to start again—though it has been made clear that more tracks will be coming to players as part of free updates after launch.

While Forza Motorsport will launch with fewer tracks, all of the tracks in the game feature 24-hour dynamic time-of-day and weather, which will provide different challenges even if you’ve raced on the circuit 100 times.

