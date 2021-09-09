Forza Horizon 5 gives fans first look at new cars

Several new vehicles that are making their way into the Forza franchise were revealed during its first “Let’s ¡Go!” livestream. Playground Games gave fans a first look at the cars that they’ll be able to drive in the newest iteration of the franchise, Forza Horizon 5.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW, the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S were a few of the cars revealed in addition to the cover cars, the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands.

The Forza team has been revealing the cars on its social media pages. There will be hundreds of cars available on day one for players to drive, according to the Forza website. The list included on the page isn’t final and the developers said there will be more cars and manufacturers revealed in the days and weeks leading up to the game’s release.

Image via Xbox

Forzavista, a vehicle viewing mode that was introduced in Forza Motorsport 5, will give players a close look at the details of each of the new vehicles. For players on Xbox consoles and PC, raytracing will be available. Raytracing is a rendering technique that will allow players to produce realistic light and shadow effects.

The full list of cars that will be available to players is viewable on the Forza website. Fans of the franchise can stay tuned to the game’s social media pages to get a first look at any new cars or manufacturers that come before the game’s release on Nov. 9.