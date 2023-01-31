Forspoken PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs

Square Enix’s new title Forspoken has dropped for players on PC and PlayStation 5, and although the game is best played and best optimized for the PS5, those who own PCs can still run the game if they don’t own a console or prefer to play on Steam.

The problem for many people will be the high requirements the game needs to run. Especially with how the market has been for graphics cards, many people with decent PCs won’t be able to run Forspoken on it unless they have all of the graphics set to a minimum.

Running it on minimum settings will cap the gameplay to 720p and 30fps. Even the recommended PC setup will still cap players at 30fps, but the resolution will be upped to 1440. Once players start getting into the Ultra category, then they’re looking at 4K game graphics and 60fps, but they’ll need an incredibly beefy computer to get it to that point.

There are three recommendations for the game – Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra. Below are all three categories and what you’ll need to be able to run Forspoken on a PC.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage: 150 GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 8770 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 24 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

VRAM: 8 GB

Storage: 150 GB SSD

Ultra:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5800X

RAM: 32 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 16 GB

Storage: 150 GB NVMe SSD

For those who have all of the latest tech in their PCs, Forspoken should run similarly to how it runs on the PS5, but for those who have marginally outdated hardware in their computer, the game won’t run at full settings, and you’ll have to figure out what your PC can handle if you’re determined to play it on a computer.