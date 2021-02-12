Forever Alone avatar available in Smite starting today

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Hi-Rez has taken notice. Since the holiday can be a bit of a bummer for those without a significant other, Hi-Rez has something to keep you occupied this weekend.

Starting today, Smite players can earn the Forever Alone avatar. Hi-Rez posted the graphic below on Twitter, indicating the other two avatars that are pictured will likely be earnable as the weekend progresses.

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

As far as today is concerned, you can earn the Forever Alone avatar by getting two first wins of the day. This means you’ll need to get your first win of the day in two separate game modes. The easiest way to achieve this will probably be through Conquest and Arena, but any game mode will count.

The other two avatars will likely be earnable closer to Valentine’s Day, but there’s no official word from Hi-Rez on that yet outside of their inclusion in a tweet. Until then, you can sport your Forever Alone avatar with pride, letting everyone know the only love you need comes from the Battleground of the Gods.