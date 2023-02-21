First Wild Hearts patch seems to barely include performance improvements

Wild Hearts brings action-packed monster hunting that many fans of the genre seem to be enjoying since the launch just under a week ago. There are many who have been having performance issues though, with the developer releasing a previous statement saying they would be working on the performance issues.

However, the first patch has dropped and there are few improvements.

In the PC patch notes posted by one of the devs to the game’s subreddit, players can see the few changes that were addressed as part of the patch.

Some of the issues include fixed high-end CPU capping and rendering issues. The most important fix targeted the issue that would result in corrupted Wild Hearts save data—a likely game-breaking bug that required an urgent response.

These fixes are not yet ready to be deployed on Xbox Series or PlayStation 5 but will likely be available sometime next week. There’s no specific date on this, with the devs promising to update the players sometime soon.

The developers thanked the player base for their support and added a promise: they will continue to look for performance issues to resolve in future updates. It’s worth noting the post doesn’t state there are any bugs that are actively working to be fixed other than porting this patch to consoles, so it gives the appearance these are all the issues the devs found.

The responses seem to be mixed, with some claiming their CPU isn’t being hogged and others stating there is no difference in quality.

While the devs will likely release many more Wild Hearts patches in the coming weeks, many are already asking them to increase communication around them too.