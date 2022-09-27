Fire Emblem Engage paves the way for 2 new exciting characters

With Nintendo periodically releasing more and more crucial information about Fire Emblem Engage as weeks and months go by until the game’s eventual release in early 2023 comes the reveal of exciting new developments.

Over the past two weeks, Nintendo has updated fans on two new characters whose faces you should familiarize yourself with as they will be regular stays in the upcoming Fire Emblem title. Fire Emblem’s Japanese Twitter handle recently shared information about the newest monk character Framme.

The translation of the tweet, via Fire Emblem fan website Serenes Forest, reads “Framme (Sayaka Senbongi) is a 33rd generation Dragon Guardian, protecting the Divine Dragon at the Land of Lythos. She’s Cramme’s younger twin sister and more determined and lively compared to her brother.”

Revealed the week prior through the game’s Japanese Twitter handle was Clan, Framme’s twin brother. Serenes Forest, the game’s fan website, calls him Cramme, expecting the developers to change his name just like they did with his twin sister going from ‘Fran’ to ‘Framme.’

“Clan (Kōhei Amasaki) is a 33rd generation Dragon Guardian, protecting the Divine Dragon at the Land of Lythos, alongside Vander,” reads the fan translation of the tweet from Serenes Forest. “He is Framme’s older twin brother and was by Alear’s side when they awoke. A gentle priest who serves–and is also a fan of–Alear.”

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical role-playing game being developed by Intelligent Systems. The game is being published by Nintendo and is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023.