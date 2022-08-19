Final Fantasy XVI gameplay ‘won’t satisfy everyone’ and fans will have to deal with that, Yoshida warns

Final Fantasy XVI’s old-fashioned RPG style is a part of the reason why Final Fantasy producer, Naoki Yoshida, believes their franchise is being left in the dust.

In an interview on Aug. 18 with Comic-Days, the FFXVI producer discussed the progressive change of turn-based command fighting in their games, and its shift to an “action-based” style.

The heavy deviation, he explained, was so Square Enix could keep up with the genre’s evolution in modern gaming.

“We want the world, especially the younger generation, to play the game,” famed Square Enix director Naoki Yoshida said.

“Also, the mainstream games nowadays are intuitive games where you press a button and the character shoots a gun or wields a sword, and the traditional RPG style of turn-based command fighting is no longer familiar to them.”

Yoshida is expecting a certain percentage of Final Fantasy fans to be underwhelmed or disappointed by the change, however, Square Enix is remaining strong in their convictions.

Image via Square Enix

“Of course, I don’t think we’ll be able to satisfy everyone’s demands, so I’ve told everyone on the team that the first thing we need to do is to make something we think is fun, and make sure it reaches the people who like it,” he said.

While we don’t know the release date for the next Final Fantasy title, we do know it’ll be accessible only on PlayStation 5 and PC, with fans hoping the game will spread its reach over to Xbox eventually.

Final Fantasy 16’s official Combat & Story trailer turned heads with its release on Jun. 3. The original FFXVI reveal trailer dropped two years ago—it would be an understatement to say it’s been a long-awaited release fans are itching to play.