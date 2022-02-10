Feb. 9 Nintendo Direct brings fans first look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, and more

The Nintendo Direct had a lot in store for fans of the console in their Feb. 9 showcase, and now players have a better idea of when some games will launch

Predictions for what the Direct would have gone wild on social media today, and many were left disappointed after the Direct failed to showcase a Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, a peek at Mario Kart 9, or any new Pokémon updates. For Pokémon, fans can likely expect a Direct solely focused on the franchise coming later this month for Pokémon day.

Although some were left disappointed, there are certainly a ton of things players can get excited about soon on the Switch. Here is everything that was revealed in the Feb. 9 Nintendo Direct.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (September 2022)

The Xenoblade Chronicles franchise is getting a new game in Xenoblade Chroncles 3. Players will get to know protagonists Noah and Mio, who find themselves amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (June 24, 2022)

The sequel to Fire Emblem Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes comes to the Switch this summer, giving fans a new story in the franchise.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot camp (April 8)

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp was announced at E3 last year and had a December 2021 release date that got pushed back. Fans now know they can get their hands on this colorful remake on April 8.

No Man’s Sky coming to Nintendo Switch (summer 2022)

Fans of No Man’s Sky will have the ability to explore the universe on the go now that the game is coming to the Switch. The game includes the last five years’ updates and will be available this summer.

Super Mario Strikers Battle League (June 10)

There’s a lot of hype on social media for Super Mario Strikers Battle League. Combining soccer with the Mario Universe, is something fans have been asking for since the Switch released. With up to eight local players, online matches, and an online club mode that can have 20 members per club, gamers cannot wait to get their hands on this one.

Splatoon 3 (summer 2022)

Splatoon 3 is a wildly popular game that is sure to delight any fan of the franchise, and it’s coming this summer. The new trailer features the next Salmon Run wave and showed off quite a few of the new challenges that players will face.

Front Mission 1st: Remake (summer 2022)

Originally released in 1995, Front Mission 1st is getting a remake that has a lot of fans excited and hoping that with this remake, comes the remakes of the other games from the franchise as well.

Disney Speedstorm (summer 2022)

Coming to the Switch in the form of a free-to-play racer, players can choose their favorite Disney characters and race them around Disney and Pixar-themed race tracks on Disney Speedstorm. In addition to the Switch, the game is also coming to PC this summer.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25)

Fans got a look at a new trailer for the 3D platformer Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which included many of Kirby’s new forms. Kirby can inhale and turn into things like cars, vending machines, and traffic cones. Kirby can also evolve his abilities and turn into a more powerful version of himself.

MLB The Show 22 (April 5)

The newest addition to the MLB The Show franchise was recently announced as a Switch release. Players can play across platforms, and it also features cross-progression. It is the first game of the franchise to release on the Switch.

Nintendo Switch Sports (April 29)

Remember Wii Sports? Well, now fans can play with their friends in traditional sports on the Switch such as badminton, soccer, volleyball, tennis, bowling, and golf. There is an online playtest in February that players can sign up for on the Nintendo Switch Sports website.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (2022)

Want to drum but don’t want to wake your neighbors? Drum to over 76 songs, put on a live concert, and face off against your friends in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival. There are also more than 500 songs a paid in-game subscription which will be available at launch.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY (March 4)

Players looking to get their hands on TRIANGLE STRATEGY won’t have to wait much longer, since the game releases in less than a month. There will also be a free demo of the game up until Chapter Three for those looking to get a taste of what the game is like before they buy it.

Nintendo Switch Online additions, and other upcoming games

EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog, and other games coming to the Switch are Portal, Portal 2, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, LEGO Brawls, Two Point Campus, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Those who play Cuphead and Mario Kart 8 are getting new DLC, which was also showcased during the Direct.