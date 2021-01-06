Here are the fastest at the finish line.

The NFL playoffs are just around the corner. Throughout the course of the year, there have been a number of changes to players’ stats in Madden 21. But the fastest player in the league, according to Madden 21, has remained unchanged at the end of the regular season.

The only player in the league with a speed rating of 99, Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, is the fastest player you can use in Madden. Add in his top-ranked acceleration speed of 99 and there’s no chance you’re catching him in the open field.

After Hill, there’s just one player who has a speed rating of 98: Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III. And then there are four players who share a rating of 97.

The end-of-season figures represent a moderate amount of inflation for Madden. At the beginning of the season, only five players total had speed ratings of at least 97.

Right now, the 10 fastest players in Madden 21 have a score of 96 or higher. Only nine players had a 96 or higher speed rating when the game was released in August.

If you’re looking to find the fastest players who don’t play WR, San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert has a rating of 97 with an acceleration rating of 96. That’s perfect for bursting through openings created by good blocking.

Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson, New York Jets CB Javelin Guidry, and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are the only non-WRs who have a speed rating of 96 or better right now.

Here are the fastest NFL players in Madden 21 at the end of the regular season. Their speed rating upon release can be found in parentheses.