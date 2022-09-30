Fans left disappointed as Football Manager 2023 feature reveal doesn’t address one key game aspect

Sept. 29 was supposed to be a big day for the Football Manager community. Developer Sports Interactive had scheduled the first detailed overview of new features to be included in Football Manager 2023. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the reactions aren’t universally positive.

The Football Manager 2023 release date was revealed nearly a month ago. Since then, fans of the series have been eagerly expecting the next pre-launch step, the new features reveal. We had been teased with a presentation scheduled for “late September” for a while, and now that it’s here, the overwhelming feeling among fans is mild disappointment.

Several new features were revealed, the most interesting of which is perhaps the fan influence system. Fans will have a much bigger impact on your job security in Football Manager 2023, which depending on the implementation could add an interesting dynamic to managing or drive every player to madness.

There are also minor tweaks to scouting and recruitment, agent interactions, the match engine AI, and not much else. To be fair, the attempt to improve on AI, and focusing on the defensive side of the ball, in particular, is a welcome endeavor. It doesn’t feel like it should lead a features reveal, however.

Many fans feel that way at least, and they have good reasons. Looking at the comment section under the Football Manager 2023 features reveal video, the top comments almost exclusively point to one glaring hole in the presentation: There’s no mention of international management.

It is technically half the game, so it’s understandable how many fans would feel let down by the new features when you still can’t even train international squads in the game. Having additional agent conversation options looks a lot less exciting when looked at through that prism.

International management is far from being the only feature fans wanted to be addressed over what we actually got. The one brought up most often is the set piece creator, which has been stuck in one place for years, much like international management.

Finally, there were the usual rumblings about graphics becoming more outdated with each new installment of the series. Whether you care about graphics or not, you can’t argue the objective truth of that statement.

We wouldn’t want to paint a more negative picture than is actually present. Generally speaking, even the most critical commenters praised the new features. Yet they clearly highlighted their preference for Sports Interactive to have focused on other areas of Football Manager 2023 instead.