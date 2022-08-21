Fan replaces Elden Ring bosses with One Piece’s Shanks, Kaido, and Whitebeard in new mod

One fan has taken great measures to bring One Piece’s iconic characters to life in the most creative and awe-inspiring Elden Ring mods that fans already want more.

Elden Ring has become one of 2022’s most popular games for its riveting gameplay and expansive world-building with its giant map. Yet, one of the aspects of the game that allows creatives to express themselves continuously is the amazing Elden Ring mods that appear one after the other. Elden Ring mods have continued to increase the level of bringing different characters into the game. Now, one mod has created custom mods for three popular characters from the popular anime, One Piece.

The 50-second video features the One Piece Emperors trio of Whitebeard, Kaido, and Shanks brought to life in Elden Ring. The powerful pirate captains are seen wielding their respective weapons throughout the video in place of Yonko as three of the four emperors trying to take down the player’s character.

The One Piece-themed Elden Ring mods have garnered immense popularity and support for its creativity, where it has over 19k upvotes on r/OnePiece and 75k likes on Twitter. There, many fans are already asking for more One Piece characters. One of the primary candidates’ fans were asking for was Big Mom, the final member of the Four Emperors missing.

It will be interesting to see if the Four Emperors will be complete in the future. And given the expansive portfolio of the Elden Ring mod community, that future is much more likely to happen sooner than later.

Elden Ring was released on Feb. 25, 2022, and is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

