Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer 2 headline free Amazon Prime Gaming titles for October

Amazon has posted the list of free games coming to its Prime Gaming subscription service this October.

Prime Gaming’s list of free games next month is spearheaded by Bethesda’s 2018 online action RPG Fallout 76 and Creative Assembly’s 2017 turn-based strategy game Total War Warhammer 2.

From @totalwar: Warhammer II to @shadowofwargame …next month's Free Games with Prime are pretty 🔥



Read more about what we're up to next month in our latest blog 👀 — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) September 29, 2022

“Five years after the bombs that ended the world fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America to explore a vast decrepit wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story,” Prime Gaming’s description for Fallout 76 reads.

As for Total War Warhammer 2, the subscription service calls it a game where players can immerse “in a breathtaking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across a fantasy world” through commanding “real-time epic strategy battles with thousands of troops and monsters.”

Other games coming alongside the two previously mentioned titles include Middle-earth: Shadow of War (2014), Glass Masquerade: Origins (2016), LOOM (1990), Hero’s Hour (2022), and Horace (2019).

At time of writing, players can still claim the free games for the month of September. This includes titles such as Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017), Football Manager 2022 (2021), Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (2014), The Dig (1995), Defend the Rook (2021), We the Revolution (2019), Castle on the Coast (2021), and Word of the Law: The Death Mask Collector’s Edition (2022).

Other in-game content will also be available through Prime Gaming this October for games such as Fall Guys, League of Legends, and Roblox. You can visit Prime Gaming’s latest blog post to learn more.