F-Zero X is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The classic Nintendo 64 title will be available to play later this week.

Nintendo continues to bolster its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offerings with another classic coming to the service later this week. Subscribers to the service can play the Nintendo 64 classic F-Zero X on their Nintendo Switch consoles this Friday, March 11.

F-Zero X is one of the Nintendo 64’s most iconic games and has never looked better than now running on the Switch’s hardware. In this futuristic racer, fans will play as Captain Falcon and other space racers going at it solo or with up to four players.

With the help of the Nintendo Switch players can race one another for the first time using the power of the internet. To get access to this game and the rest of the virtual console lineup you’ll need Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. With this, you gain access to the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis virtual consoles along with their libraries of titles.

The Nintendo 64 has a ton of classic games to play including the recently added The Legend of Zelda game Majora’s Mask and other hits like Banjo-Kazooie. Those who are eager to grab F-Zero X, it launches on Nintendo Switch Online on March 11.