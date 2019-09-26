45 mins ago General

Everything we know about Games Done Quick at TwitchCon

Gotta go fast.

6b69d4ab-c278-4b4c-83c0-5e42dd61d436
Image via GDQ | Remix by Will Copus

In the name of charity, Game Done Quick is returning to TwitchCon San Diego this weekend.

The event will feature over 50 hours of gameplay, with some of the biggest names in the speedrunning community. Game Done Quick has raised $22 million for charity over the course of nine years. 

This time around, all donations will go towards The AbleGamers Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on “creating opportunities that enable play, in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.”

Schedule, runs, and runners

Time (CT) and lengthRunRunners
Sept. 27 12:30pm
0:20:00		Pre-Show
Sept. 27
1:00pm
0:34:00		Celeste
Any% – PC		TGH, Chaikitty
Sept. 27
1:44pm
1:20:00		Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Any% No Major Glitches — PC		Kenhie
Sept. 27
3:14pm
0:15:00		Luigi’s Mansion
Any% — Nintendo Gamecube		Linkus7
Sept. 27
3:39pm
1:20:00		Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
All Cups (Medium) — PlayStation 4 Pro		ViolinGamer
Sept. 27 5:09pm
0:37:00		Marvel’s Spider-Man
Turf Wars DLC — PS4		JHobz
Sept. 27
5:46pm
1:20:00		Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition
Dante New Game Normal — PC		Waifu_
Sept. 27
7:26pm
1:45:00		Super Mario World
Lunar Dragon — Super Nintendo		mystakin
Sept. 27
9:21pm
0:35:00		Bonus Game 1
Bonus Game — Super Nintendo		Tech Crew
Sept. 27
10:06pm
0:45:00		Cadence of Hyrule
Yves — Nintendo Switch		SpootyBiscuit
Sept. 27
11:06pm
1:20:00		Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
100% NMG Live Musical Showcase (Co-Op) — NES		mustbetuesdaymusic, megmacattack
Sept. 28
12:36am
0:50:00		Streets of Rage 2
Mania% — Sega Genesis		Anthopants
Sept. 28
1:36am
1:55:00		Rage 2
Any% — PC		danejerus
Sept. 28
3:41am
0:48:00		Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
Any% — PC		pmcTRILOGY
Sept. 28
4:39am
0:57:00		Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
All Bosses — PC		WOLFDNC
Sept. 28
5:46am
0:55:00		Silent Hill: Homecoming
Any% — Xbox 360		tekkie
Sept. 28
6:51am
0:40:00		Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Any% No Bug Jump — PC		Beckski93
Sept. 28
7:41am
0:30:00		Flashback: The Quest for Identity
Any% — Sega Genesis		Brandooates
Sept. 28
8:21am
0:10:00		Jurassic Park
Any% Grant — Genesis		Brandooates
Sept. 28
8:41am
0:10:00		Legend of Hero Tonma
Any% — TG16		LattMackey
Sept. 28
9:01am
0:25:00		Rambo
Any% — NES		Brossentia
Sept. 28
9:36 am
0:11:00		The Last Ninja
Any% — Nintendo Entertainment System		JSR_
Sept. 28
9:57am
0:22:00		Fester’s Quest
Any% — Nintendo Entertainment System		JSR_
Sept. 28
10:34am
0:42:00		The Legend of Zelda
Swordless — NES		JSR_, rooslugs
Sept. 28
11:26am
0:42:00		Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
Fighter Mode All Bosses — Game Boy Advance		darrenville
Sept. 28
12:18pm
0:40:00		Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
Custom Knight Any% — Wii U		MunchaKoopas
Sept. 28
1:13pm
0:20:00		Dead Cells
Any% — PC		RhinoG, Rockstomb
Sept. 28
1:43pm
0:25:00		Katana Zero
Any% Action only — PC		RhinoG
Sept. 28
2:23pm
0:35:00		Super Punch-Out!!
Any% — SNES		zallard1, Hootey
Sept. 28
3:13pm
0:23:00		Super Mario Bros.
Warpless — NES		SuperSonic71087, Tecate
Sept. 28
3:46pm
0:07:00		Bonus Game 2
Bonus Game — Nintendo Entertainment System		Tech Crew
Sept. 28
4:03pm
0:42:00		Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
Warpless D-4 (Mario) — SNES		Picante
Sept. 28
4:55pm
3:35:00		Pokemon White 2
Challenge Mode — Nintendo DS		PulseEffect
Sept. 28
8:48pm
2:15:00		The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Randomizer — Gamecube		Linkus7, gymnast86
Sept. 28
11:13pm
1:30:00		Bloodborne
All Bosses — Playstation 4		Ahady
Sept. 29
1:08am
0:30:00		Bonus Game 3
Bonus Game — PC		Tech Crew
Sept. 29
1:48am
4:05:00		Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
All Crystal Stars — Nintendo Wii		Yoshi_Zilla
Sept. 29
6:03am
0:40:00		Katamari Damacy: Reroll Any% — PCMr_Shasta
Sept. 29
6:57am
0:30:00		NiGHTS into Dreams HD
All Levels — PC		Imaginary Inkorporated
Sept. 29
7:37am
0:40:00		Spark The Electric Jester 2
Any% no ELE — PC		FunkMastaDre
Sept. 29
8:27am
0:22:00		Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD
All Goals (No DLC) — PC		Biglaw
Sept. 29
8:59am
0:30:00		Shrek 2
Any% — PC		Cynaschism
Sept. 29
9:39am
0:30:00		Return to Zork
Any% — DOS		Lizstar
Sept. 29
10:19am
0:10:00		Human: Fall Flat
Any% — PC		Retr0virus11
Sept. 29
10:39am
0:17:00		Irritating Stick
Any% — PS1		PeteDorr
Sept. 29
11:06am
0:22:00		Mawaza
Any% — PS2		PeteDorr
Sept. 29
11:38am
0:06:00		Muscle March
Village — Wii		tekkie
Sept. 29
11:54am
1:40:00		The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Shrine Rush — Wii U		Orcastraw
Sept. 29
1:44pm
1:40:00		Tetris Attack
VHard% one handed — Super Nintendo		Edobean
Sept. 29
2:14pm
0:25:00		Bonus Game 4
Bonus Game — Nintendo Switch		Tech Crew
Sept. 29
2:49pm
3:10:00		Super Mario 64 Randomizer
70 Star — N64		360Chrism
Sept. 29
6:09pm
0:55:00		Resident Evil 2 (2019)
Leon A Standard — PC		Hazeblade

Where to watch

GamesDoneQuick – Twitch

GamesDoneQuick streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

The whole event will be available to watch on Game Done Quick’s official Twitch channel.