Everything we know about Games Done Quick at TwitchCon

In the name of charity, Game Done Quick is returning to TwitchCon San Diego this weekend.
The event will feature over 50 hours of gameplay, with some of the biggest names in the speedrunning community. Game Done Quick has raised $22 million for charity over the course of nine years.
This time around, all donations will go towards The AbleGamers Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on “creating opportunities that enable play, in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.”
Schedule, runs, and runners
|Time (CT) and length
|Run
|Runners
|Sept. 27 12:30pm
0:20:00
|Pre-Show
|Sept. 27
1:00pm
0:34:00
|Celeste
Any% – PC
|TGH, Chaikitty
|Sept. 27
1:44pm
1:20:00
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Any% No Major Glitches — PC
|Kenhie
|Sept. 27
3:14pm
0:15:00
|Luigi’s Mansion
Any% — Nintendo Gamecube
|Linkus7
|Sept. 27
3:39pm
1:20:00
|Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
All Cups (Medium) — PlayStation 4 Pro
|ViolinGamer
|Sept. 27 5:09pm
0:37:00
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
Turf Wars DLC — PS4
|JHobz
|Sept. 27
5:46pm
1:20:00
|Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition
Dante New Game Normal — PC
|Waifu_
|Sept. 27
7:26pm
1:45:00
|Super Mario World
Lunar Dragon — Super Nintendo
|mystakin
|Sept. 27
9:21pm
0:35:00
|Bonus Game 1
Bonus Game — Super Nintendo
|Tech Crew
|Sept. 27
10:06pm
0:45:00
|Cadence of Hyrule
Yves — Nintendo Switch
|SpootyBiscuit
|Sept. 27
11:06pm
1:20:00
|Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
100% NMG Live Musical Showcase (Co-Op) — NES
|mustbetuesdaymusic, megmacattack
|Sept. 28
12:36am
0:50:00
|Streets of Rage 2
Mania% — Sega Genesis
|Anthopants
|Sept. 28
1:36am
1:55:00
|Rage 2
Any% — PC
|danejerus
|Sept. 28
3:41am
0:48:00
|Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
Any% — PC
|pmcTRILOGY
|Sept. 28
4:39am
0:57:00
|Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
All Bosses — PC
|WOLFDNC
|Sept. 28
5:46am
0:55:00
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
Any% — Xbox 360
|tekkie
|Sept. 28
6:51am
0:40:00
|Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Any% No Bug Jump — PC
|Beckski93
|Sept. 28
7:41am
0:30:00
|Flashback: The Quest for Identity
Any% — Sega Genesis
|Brandooates
|Sept. 28
8:21am
0:10:00
|Jurassic Park
Any% Grant — Genesis
|Brandooates
|Sept. 28
8:41am
0:10:00
|Legend of Hero Tonma
Any% — TG16
|LattMackey
|Sept. 28
9:01am
0:25:00
|Rambo
Any% — NES
|Brossentia
|Sept. 28
9:36 am
0:11:00
|The Last Ninja
Any% — Nintendo Entertainment System
|JSR_
|Sept. 28
9:57am
0:22:00
|Fester’s Quest
Any% — Nintendo Entertainment System
|JSR_
|Sept. 28
10:34am
0:42:00
|The Legend of Zelda
Swordless — NES
|JSR_, rooslugs
|Sept. 28
11:26am
0:42:00
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
Fighter Mode All Bosses — Game Boy Advance
|darrenville
|Sept. 28
12:18pm
0:40:00
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
Custom Knight Any% — Wii U
|MunchaKoopas
|Sept. 28
1:13pm
0:20:00
|Dead Cells
Any% — PC
|RhinoG, Rockstomb
|Sept. 28
1:43pm
0:25:00
|Katana Zero
Any% Action only — PC
|RhinoG
|Sept. 28
2:23pm
0:35:00
|Super Punch-Out!!
Any% — SNES
|zallard1, Hootey
|Sept. 28
3:13pm
0:23:00
|Super Mario Bros.
Warpless — NES
|SuperSonic71087, Tecate
|Sept. 28
3:46pm
0:07:00
|Bonus Game 2
Bonus Game — Nintendo Entertainment System
|Tech Crew
|Sept. 28
4:03pm
0:42:00
|Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
Warpless D-4 (Mario) — SNES
|Picante
|Sept. 28
4:55pm
3:35:00
|Pokemon White 2
Challenge Mode — Nintendo DS
|PulseEffect
|Sept. 28
8:48pm
2:15:00
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Randomizer — Gamecube
|Linkus7, gymnast86
|Sept. 28
11:13pm
1:30:00
|Bloodborne
All Bosses — Playstation 4
|Ahady
|Sept. 29
1:08am
0:30:00
|Bonus Game 3
Bonus Game — PC
|Tech Crew
|Sept. 29
1:48am
4:05:00
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
All Crystal Stars — Nintendo Wii
|Yoshi_Zilla
|Sept. 29
6:03am
0:40:00
|Katamari Damacy: Reroll Any% — PC
|Mr_Shasta
|Sept. 29
6:57am
0:30:00
|NiGHTS into Dreams HD
All Levels — PC
|Imaginary Inkorporated
|Sept. 29
7:37am
0:40:00
|Spark The Electric Jester 2
Any% no ELE — PC
|FunkMastaDre
|Sept. 29
8:27am
0:22:00
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD
All Goals (No DLC) — PC
|Biglaw
|Sept. 29
8:59am
0:30:00
|Shrek 2
Any% — PC
|Cynaschism
|Sept. 29
9:39am
0:30:00
|Return to Zork
Any% — DOS
|Lizstar
|Sept. 29
10:19am
0:10:00
|Human: Fall Flat
Any% — PC
|Retr0virus11
|Sept. 29
10:39am
0:17:00
|Irritating Stick
Any% — PS1
|PeteDorr
|Sept. 29
11:06am
0:22:00
|Mawaza
Any% — PS2
|PeteDorr
|Sept. 29
11:38am
0:06:00
|Muscle March
Village — Wii
|tekkie
|Sept. 29
11:54am
1:40:00
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Shrine Rush — Wii U
|Orcastraw
|Sept. 29
1:44pm
1:40:00
|Tetris Attack
VHard% one handed — Super Nintendo
|Edobean
|Sept. 29
2:14pm
0:25:00
|Bonus Game 4
Bonus Game — Nintendo Switch
|Tech Crew
|Sept. 29
2:49pm
3:10:00
|Super Mario 64 Randomizer
70 Star — N64
|360Chrism
|Sept. 29
6:09pm
0:55:00
|Resident Evil 2 (2019)
Leon A Standard — PC
|Hazeblade
Where to watch
The whole event will be available to watch on Game Done Quick’s official Twitch channel.