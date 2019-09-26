Everything we know about Games Done Quick at TwitchCon

In the name of charity, Game Done Quick is returning to TwitchCon San Diego this weekend.

The event will feature over 50 hours of gameplay, with some of the biggest names in the speedrunning community. Game Done Quick has raised $22 million for charity over the course of nine years.

This time around, all donations will go towards The AbleGamers Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on “creating opportunities that enable play, in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.”

Schedule, runs, and runners

Time (CT) and length Run Runners Sept. 27 12:30pm

0:20:00 Pre-Show Sept. 27

1:00pm

0:34:00 Celeste

Any% – PC TGH, Chaikitty Sept. 27

1:44pm

1:20:00 Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Any% No Major Glitches — PC Kenhie Sept. 27

3:14pm

0:15:00 Luigi’s Mansion

Any% — Nintendo Gamecube Linkus7 Sept. 27

3:39pm

1:20:00 Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

All Cups (Medium) — PlayStation 4 Pro ViolinGamer Sept. 27 5:09pm

0:37:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Turf Wars DLC — PS4 JHobz Sept. 27

5:46pm

1:20:00 Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition

Dante New Game Normal — PC Waifu_ Sept. 27

7:26pm

1:45:00 Super Mario World

Lunar Dragon — Super Nintendo mystakin Sept. 27

9:21pm

0:35:00 Bonus Game 1

Bonus Game — Super Nintendo Tech Crew Sept. 27

10:06pm

0:45:00 Cadence of Hyrule

Yves — Nintendo Switch SpootyBiscuit Sept. 27

11:06pm

1:20:00 Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

100% NMG Live Musical Showcase (Co-Op) — NES mustbetuesdaymusic, megmacattack Sept. 28

12:36am

0:50:00 Streets of Rage 2

Mania% — Sega Genesis Anthopants Sept. 28

1:36am

1:55:00 Rage 2

Any% — PC danejerus Sept. 28

3:41am

0:48:00 Shogo: Mobile Armor Division

Any% — PC pmcTRILOGY Sept. 28

4:39am

0:57:00 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

All Bosses — PC WOLFDNC Sept. 28

5:46am

0:55:00 Silent Hill: Homecoming

Any% — Xbox 360 tekkie Sept. 28

6:51am

0:40:00 Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Any% No Bug Jump — PC Beckski93 Sept. 28

7:41am

0:30:00 Flashback: The Quest for Identity

Any% — Sega Genesis Brandooates Sept. 28

8:21am

0:10:00 Jurassic Park

Any% Grant — Genesis Brandooates Sept. 28

8:41am

0:10:00 Legend of Hero Tonma

Any% — TG16 LattMackey Sept. 28

9:01am

0:25:00 Rambo

Any% — NES Brossentia Sept. 28

9:36 am

0:11:00 The Last Ninja

Any% — Nintendo Entertainment System JSR_ Sept. 28

9:57am

0:22:00 Fester’s Quest

Any% — Nintendo Entertainment System JSR_ Sept. 28

10:34am

0:42:00 The Legend of Zelda

Swordless — NES JSR_, rooslugs Sept. 28

11:26am

0:42:00 Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

Fighter Mode All Bosses — Game Boy Advance darrenville Sept. 28

12:18pm

0:40:00 Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Custom Knight Any% — Wii U MunchaKoopas Sept. 28

1:13pm

0:20:00 Dead Cells

Any% — PC RhinoG, Rockstomb Sept. 28

1:43pm

0:25:00 Katana Zero

Any% Action only — PC RhinoG Sept. 28

2:23pm

0:35:00 Super Punch-Out!!

Any% — SNES zallard1, Hootey Sept. 28

3:13pm

0:23:00 Super Mario Bros.

Warpless — NES SuperSonic71087, Tecate Sept. 28

3:46pm

0:07:00 Bonus Game 2

Bonus Game — Nintendo Entertainment System Tech Crew Sept. 28

4:03pm

0:42:00 Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Warpless D-4 (Mario) — SNES Picante Sept. 28

4:55pm

3:35:00 Pokemon White 2

Challenge Mode — Nintendo DS PulseEffect Sept. 28

8:48pm

2:15:00 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Randomizer — Gamecube Linkus7, gymnast86 Sept. 28

11:13pm

1:30:00 Bloodborne

All Bosses — Playstation 4 Ahady Sept. 29

1:08am

0:30:00 Bonus Game 3

Bonus Game — PC Tech Crew Sept. 29

1:48am

4:05:00 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

All Crystal Stars — Nintendo Wii Yoshi_Zilla Sept. 29

6:03am

0:40:00 Katamari Damacy: Reroll Any% — PC Mr_Shasta Sept. 29

6:57am

0:30:00 NiGHTS into Dreams HD

All Levels — PC Imaginary Inkorporated Sept. 29

7:37am

0:40:00 Spark The Electric Jester 2

Any% no ELE — PC FunkMastaDre Sept. 29

8:27am

0:22:00 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD

All Goals (No DLC) — PC Biglaw Sept. 29

8:59am

0:30:00 Shrek 2

Any% — PC Cynaschism Sept. 29

9:39am

0:30:00 Return to Zork

Any% — DOS Lizstar Sept. 29

10:19am

0:10:00 Human: Fall Flat

Any% — PC Retr0virus11 Sept. 29

10:39am

0:17:00 Irritating Stick

Any% — PS1 PeteDorr Sept. 29

11:06am

0:22:00 Mawaza

Any% — PS2 PeteDorr Sept. 29

11:38am

0:06:00 Muscle March

Village — Wii tekkie Sept. 29

11:54am

1:40:00 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Shrine Rush — Wii U Orcastraw Sept. 29

1:44pm

1:40:00 Tetris Attack

VHard% one handed — Super Nintendo Edobean Sept. 29

2:14pm

0:25:00 Bonus Game 4

Bonus Game — Nintendo Switch Tech Crew Sept. 29

2:49pm

3:10:00 Super Mario 64 Randomizer

70 Star — N64 360Chrism Sept. 29

6:09pm

0:55:00 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Leon A Standard — PC Hazeblade

Where to watch

GamesDoneQuick – Twitch GamesDoneQuick streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

The whole event will be available to watch on Game Done Quick’s official Twitch channel.