Everything to know about the Future Games Show: Spring 2022 Showcase

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase presented by GamesRadar+ will feature more than 40 games that are coming this year. The event takes place on March 24.

The showcase will have dozens of game trailers, including eight world premieres. The show will last an hour and will be hosted by Horizon Forbidden West voice actors Ashly Burch (Aloy) and John Macmillan (Varl).

Fans can expect game trailers, announcements, and a glimpse of what’s to come in 2022. The games will be a varied selection of those releasing on consoles, as well as those releasing on PC. There will be announcements for games big and small, as some will be titles from major companies, while others will be from independent development teams.

Some games that Future has told gamers will be appearing on the show are Sengoku Dynasty, IMMORTALITY, and LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, among many others. To watch, fans can head to Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, or GamesRadar at 5pm CT on March 24.

“Join us as we reveal some incredible new games, chat to the developers behind the scenes, and take a first look at new exclusive gameplay from some of 2022’s most hotly anticipated new releases,” said Future’s content director for games and film Daniel Dawkins.

This will be one of three shows that Future will have in 2022. The other two shows will broadcast during the summer and fall months.