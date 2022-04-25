Everything to know about Diablo Immortal

"First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win"

Diablo Immortal was first announced during the 2018 BlizzCon. With the fans expecting a sequel to Diablo 3 at the time, the game wasn’t well-received amongst the attending crowd. After all, the Diablo franchise’s roots were deep into the PC platform.

Though the whole experience could be dubbed as discouraging, the developers took the opportunity to gather all the feedback they needed and focused on improving Diablo Immortal. The alpha and beta tests only increased the level of optimism around Diablo Immortal, and the game’s finally getting closer to its full release.

Yes, Diablo Immortal will be coming to PC. Players will be able to download the game for free when it releases on all platforms.

When will Diablo Immortal release?

Diablo Immortal will release on iOS, Android, and PC on June 2. The PC version will be labeled as “open beta” for the time being. This means that the PC version might receive more updates in the form of bug fixes and fine-tuning in the first couple of months.

Diablo Immortal will support crossplay. You can create your character on PC and pick it back up on your mobile device and vice versa. This means that players will be able to continue their journey on multiple devices without losing any progress.

Will there be microtransactions in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play game. Like most free-to-play games, it also relies on in-app purchases when it comes to monetization.

In-game purchases will include gems, reforging items, and crests. There may even be a battle pass since Diablo fans are no strangers to seasons.

———————-

Players looking to stay up to date with Diablo Immortal can subscribe to the game’s YouTube channel, where the developers upload the latest dev blogs and trailers.