Everything to know about castles in V Rising: How to build, destroy, and relocate castles

In folktales and myths, vampires often lived in large, dreary countryside castles that looked finest under the full moon. The vampires of V Rising are no different: When they’re not out slaying foes and crafting new weapons, they’re decorating their castles to the nines. The better to display the spoils of their battles in, right?

V Rising allows you to build your own castle within its large, expansive world. If you ever get tired of the view, you can also relocate or tear down your castle whenever you’d like. Whether your goal is to flex on other players or you simply want to show off to the mobs on a PvE server, make sure you’re familiar with V Rising’s castle system so you can make the most of it.

Here’s everything you need to know about castles in V Rising.

How to build a castle

While building a castle is one of the game’s earliest activities, it’s not the first thing you’ll do. As such, you’ll need to be at least level 10 before you start construction. The Lord of Shadows quest, obtained around level 10, will tell you everything you need to know. But in case you need a refresher, here’s what to do next.

You’ll first want to craft a Castle Heart, which acts as the very soul of your building. It requires 240 stone and 30 blood essence to create, so you’ll need to find those first. It’s wise to gather a few more stone and blood essence beyond those required for the Castle Heart: Your castle’s foundation will need some more of each.

Once you’ve created your Castle Heart, find a good location for your castle. If you’re on a PvP server, you might want to place it close to other players’ castles or good resources to encourage battles. Otherwise, look for a flat, open area to start building. You can clear out any plants, stones, or other items that may be in the way.

After the area is cleared, place the Castle Heart wherever you want. The best place to put it in the center of the zone you’ve cleared out so that you can build all around it. After placing the Castle Heart, you’ll need to select your castle’s borders. Once the borders are chosen, spend a little time putting up some walls and floors. You’re vulnerable to mobs and the sun during this process, so be sure to keep an eye on your surroundings. If you need some help, craft a Mist Brazier to increase your resistance to sunlight.

The final touch to add to your castle is a coffin, of course. This useful tool allows you to set your spawn point as your castle and protect yourself when you’re not playing. Coffins must initially be placed outdoors, so you’ll want to make sure you put yours in a safe place. You can also add a variety of structures and workbenches to your castle, turning it into your home base.

How to destroy a castle

As you progress in levels and find more resources and recipes, you might find that the location you chose for your castle isn’t good enough. Maybe you got tired of the view, or maybe too many players and enemies are finding their way to your doorstep. Either way, getting rid of a castle is a fairly simple process.

You’ll need to first remove all items in the castle and any borders around it. Once you’re dealing with a clean slate, make sure you’re still in build mode, move your mouse over your Castle Heart, and hold down the key you have bound to “dismantle.” You’ll get back a portion of the materials you used to build the house.

How to relocate a castle

Once you’ve destroyed your existing castle, relocating it is a breeze. Simply find another suitable place to build, clear out the area, place your Castle Heart down, and rebuild. It’s a pain to have to build your castle from scratch each time, but look at it as an opportunity to fix everything you didn’t like about the old castle.

As of right now, there isn’t a way to move an entire castle to a new location and keep it intact, so make sure to choose your location wisely.