Valve is one of the biggest companies in gaming and has all but a monopoly on the PC gaming market with its Steam platform. The developer has more than a few popular games under its belt, although it’s been a while since a new release. While Valve has been hard at work on Steam, it seems that a leaker has found a way to access its current game’s assets and has leaked them online.

According to an article from PC Gamer, the leak of assets from games like Portal and Team Fortress 2 is the biggest leak that Valve has faced to date. Here’s all the information you need to know about everything that was leaked for each game in the series.

What was leaked in the Valve asset leak?

The leaker, who goes by WandererLeaker, says they accessed these files in 2016, so anything more recent won’t be present. There were a number of Valve’s existing properties that were leaked, including:

Portal

Counter-Strike: Source

Day of Defeat: Source

Half-Life 2: Episodes 1 and 2

Team Fortress 2

There are a number of models, maps, and mechanics that were either in development or scrapped at some point.

Portal

As with all the other games, the files from Portal were shared via social media like Twitter. They largely include reference files for the characters and old textures that weren’t used. One user shared this Chell and Player reference from the game.

Portal Leaks Time



Chell Refrence

Player Refrence#Portal pic.twitter.com/v4hrFKL8VQ — JustNatan (@JustNatan__) January 13, 2023

Something worth noting that’s not actually in the Portal files is the inclusion of a turret from the first game in the Team Fortress 2 files. Some have guessed that it was a placeholder asset for the sentry in the TF2, but it’s still an interesting find.

why is there a portal turrent in the tf2 leak pic.twitter.com/qyrrhkZNxR — Alfarex (@AlfarexSrc) January 12, 2023

Counter-Strike: Source

This combination of classic Counter-Strike gameplay and the technology available from Valve’s Source engine. The leaks from this game don’t seem to encompass much except new maps and potentially a Heist mode.

Allegedly, one of the maps that leaked from Counter-Strike was the mod that would go on to become the prototype for Left 4 Dead. Considering we know how well that game did, this file leak is very much a piece of gaming history. Apparently, it’s in a playable state, which means that players can hop into it now if they can find a working version.

Day of Defeat: Source

This is another game that Steam would import into its Source engine, bringing the WWII multiplayer game to Mac devices. The leaks from Day of Defeat seem to be character models and maps, nothing too groundbreaking compared to some of the other games.

Half-Life 2: Episodes 1 and 2

The Half-Life series was Valve’s attempt at the zombie genre, and it went on to inspire a sequel and a number of spinoffs set in that universe. The sequel to the original game also had its assets leaked, showing some early beta versions of the Pheropods and the Rollermines alongside typical game assets.

Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 is arguably Valve’s second most popular multiplayer shooter behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. These leaks have taken up much of the conversation and social media attention since the leak came to light a few days ago.

According to leaks, a female character has been in development but never made it to release. This would’ve been the only female playable character in the game if it was released, but it’s mainly just concept art.

There’s also a new map that’s being shown around called koth_badwater, which a user shared of themselves running across the map. The title likely means that this was a King of the Hill map that never got released called Badwater.

There was also another leak of a Witch model, although no one is sure what purpose she would have served. Most are just surprised to see not one, but two women included in Team Fortress 2. Some users have expressed unique disappointment that such a cool concept for the game was scrapped.

There’s also an old legend about Team Fortress 2 that states that the game has an image of a coconut somewhere in the code. If you try to delete the image, it makes it unstable and the game won’t load. Apparently, Valve had developed an actual coconut to put into the game at one point based on this meme, and it wasn’t revealed until the leak came out.

full version of the infamous TF2 coconut in the Valve leak pic.twitter.com/sRUWWbiH8H — josher (@proudbugman) January 12, 2023

There are many other interesting things found in the leak, including that Valve apparently forgot to enable a layer in its Photoshop file, so one character has always had the wrong color pants. Another is a taunt where the soldier rips his heart out and shows it to the enemy as a taunt.

With over 100GB of content, there’s a lot of basic stuff that makes up a lot of the games. As players have been able to dig through the content, we’ve seen some of the potential extra content these games could have had.