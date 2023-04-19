Everything included in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5

There are more than five major changes to the game.

The free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5 is live for Nintendo Switch and PC players on April 20. Among the new features are new monsters, special investigations, and new paid content.

Moving to Ver. 15 of the game, the devs made some bug fixes and balance adjustments. Even those who don’t own the expansion will notice some system changes, such as a new category filter and a wishlist option at the Smithy.

Here are the main changes with the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5

New monsters – Amatsu and Risen Shagaru Magala

New Anomaly Research quests

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised

Special Investigations are the final difficulty level for Anomaly Investigations

New paid DLC

New Event Quests

All new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Capcom is bringing two known dragons to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the update—Amatsu and the Risen Shagaru Magala—and two other Risen Elder Dragons are arriving through Anomaly Research Quests.

Amatsu

Screenshot via Monster Hunter YouTube

This is a returning Elder Dragon from Monster Hunter Portable 3rd. Amatsu is also known as the Looming Calamity and can control the weather, summoning storms to attack its enemies.

Players can unlock Amatsu when reaching MR 10.

Risen Shagaru Magala

Screenshot via Monster Hunter YouTube

Risen Shagaru Magala, on the other hand, is a monster only stronger hunters can face. This Elder Dragon has overcome Qurio, entering a Risen state. Its Frenzy virus is now much more powerful and its radius has increased.

Only players who have reached MR 180 can challenge Risen Shagaru Magala.

Anomaly Investigation in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Anomaly Research Quests

The Anomaly Investigation level cap has been raised to 300 and there are more afflicted materials to get. With the new cap, players will also be able to complete new challenges in order to reach the new max level.

Special Investigations

Those who reach the max level of 300 will receive Special Investigations that can be completed only once. These will be the most challenging quests of the game since they are reserved for the ones who managed to get so near to the endgame.

The rewards for Special Investigations won’t give players “any new quests or luxurious rewards,” according to Capcom, but you can earn a Badge of Heroes after you complete a number of Special Investigations.

Qurious Melding

The new melding method added with the update has two branches and will expand the skill customization feature.

New talismans can be created by using afflicted materials with The Qurious Melding – Vigor method. The Qurious Melding – Cyclus will use talismans created with the previous method, similar to Reincarnation and Rebirth melding.

New Event Quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The new Event Quests will feature exclusive rewards that include Bloodmalice Layered Armor, the Buff Body Layered Armor, and Lagombi Ears. You can check more about each Event Quest as they release on the Event Quest page on Monster Hunter‘s official website.

New paid content in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The new DLCs range from hairstyles and face paints to special stickers designed by the Hub Maiden of Kamura Village herself, Minoto. They can be bought separately or in a bundle called Monster Hunter Rise Downloadable Content Pack 10.

Here is all the new DLC arriving with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5:

“Special Stickers 14” Sticker Set

“Bahari Locks” Hairstyle

“Asymmetric Cut” Hairstyle

“Mechanical” Face Paint

“Risen” Face Paint

“Wild Head” Hunter Layered Armor Piece

“Wild Body” Hunter Layered Armor Piece

“Wild Arms” Hunter Layered Armor Piece

“Wild Waist” Hunter Layered Armor Piece

“Wild Legs” Hunter Layered Armor Piece

Hunter Voice: Oboro

Hunter Voice: Jae

“Stage and Title Music: Chill Version” Background Music

“Rondine” Hunter Layered Armor Set

Aside from these major changes, the level cap for armor upgrades has been raised, new skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting, and there’s a new Melding Pot method in the Market.

A new skill called Shock Absorber will also be part of the update, plus new Rampage and general decorations will be added to the game. You can check all the details of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5 on Monster Hunter‘s official website.