Every skin coming with Smite’s Queen of the Banshees update, Patch 8.10

This winter, the cold weather is bringing with it the shrill cries of a Celtic queen.

Cliodhna isn’t coming alone, however. Instead, she’ll be joining Smite alongside a plethora of visually stunning skins.

The Reaping Event returns to SMITE with frightful delights!



💚Beast Seer Artio

🎃Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi

🛡Crimson Steel Ares

Every spooky season, Smite fans know they can expect some special skins. This year, the team over at Hi-Rez has over-delivered. Throughout the month of October, 14 new skins will join the Battleground of the Gods. Skins coming with the Queen of the Banshees update will be obtainable in a variety of different ways.

Six of the new skins will be a part of the Halloween-themed “Reaping” event. Players will also have the chance to purchase two new Odyssey skins (if they didn’t already buy the entire thing), as well as test their luck via the Halloween chest. Four of the new skins will belong to the Queen of the Banshees herself, Cliodhna.

In Celtic mythology, Cliodhna and her banshees are symbolic of approaching death. Hopefully, she doesn’t kill your bank account with all of these desirable skins.

The Queen of the Banshees update is expected to go live in Smite on Oct. 19. Here is each new skin’s official splash art, as well as a line under the art indicating its source.

Banshee Queen Cliodhna

Banshee Queen Cliodhna

Ascended Cliodhna

Ascended Cliodhna

Cliodhna Masteries

Cliodhna Masteries

Beast Seer Artio

Beast Seer Artio

Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi

Halloween Hysteria Baron Samedi

Crimson Steel Ares

Crimson Steel Ares

Wiseguy Cupid

Wiseguy Cupid

Omniscient Oracle Zeus

Omniscient Oracle Zeus

Screamy Chibi Izanami

Screamy Chibi Izanami

Cybershadow Merlin

Cybershadow Merlin

Deadly Doll Cliodhna

Deadly Doll Cliodhna

Cosmic Fortune Ganesha

Cosmic Fortune Ganesha

C.A.T Force Hercules

C.A.T Force Hercules

Kittykarna Khumbakarna