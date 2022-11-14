Harvestella is Square Enix’s take on the life simulation genre. A perfect combination of JRPG and farming simulator, Harvestella puts players in the shoes of the protagonist who awakens during the height of Quietus, which is a disaster that arrives during the changing of seasons. This is a dangerous event that is a threat to all life and you will have to survive it while thriving in your own right.

Having the roots of a JRPG, Harvestella lets you live out your life as you see fit. The game consists of several activities that can keep you occupied while netting you a good amount of profit. Farming is the key element in this game, and while it might be tedious at first, you can automate it by the midpoint of the game. While farming is pretty much mandatory and can get tedious, fishing may be a bit more relaxing as an activity.

Fishing in Harvestella

Image via Square Enix

If you want to start fishing in Harvestella, you will need to fulfill a few prerequisites. First off, you will need the “Fishing Knowledge” book, which can be purchased from the general store in Lethe Village for 800g. Reading this book gives you access to several previously inaccessible fishing points on the map. These points are marked by rings in the water and are relatively easy to find.

This also gives you access to the fishing pole, which is the other requirement you need to be able to fish. Simply go over to a fishing point on the map and toss the line in, then make sure to observe your bait keenly. When you get a bite, the bait will bob a few times, don’t reel it in yet. When the bait entirely goes into the water, that’s the time you catch it. This will be marked by several splashes of water around the fish.

That’s all you need to know about fishing in general. But the challenges don’t stop there, because there are rare fish in this game that you can capture.

How to capture rare fish in Harvestella

Image via Square Enix

While there are 24 different commonly found species of fish in Harvestella, there exists only a handful of them that are classified as rare fish. To gain access to them, you will have to proceed through Sahagin’s quest when you find him in the pond past the Water Biome. He will teach you level two fishing and task you with the quest of finding these rare fish.

These are all the rare fish in the game so far and how you can capture them:

Aurelian: This fish can be found in and around Lethe Village and Jade Forest. It can be caught at any time, although for best results, it is preferable if you try to fish for it during a rainy day.

This fish can be found in and around Lethe Village and Jade Forest. It can be caught at any time, although for best results, it is preferable if you try to fish for it during a rainy day. Cardinal Goldfish: This mystical goldfish brings the power of the Quietus along with it. As such, it only makes sense to find this fish during Quietus itself. Fishing in the Old Well during a Quietus event is the only way to find this one.

This mystical goldfish brings the power of the Quietus along with it. As such, it only makes sense to find this fish during Quietus itself. Fishing in the Old Well during a Quietus event is the only way to find this one. Giant Salamander: This fish can be found in and around Lethe Village. It is native to that region and only available during fall, so it would be best to stick around if you want to find this one.

This fish can be found in and around Lethe Village. It is native to that region and only available during fall, so it would be best to stick around if you want to find this one. Ice Faerie: This is a cold-weather fish, which means it can only be found during the winter months. For best results stick to Argene, in and around the Snow Hut Square, to catch this one.

This is a cold-weather fish, which means it can only be found during the winter months. For best results stick to Argene, in and around the Snow Hut Square, to catch this one. Jejune Trout: This fish is pretty elusive and there is a certain condition tied to its capture. Keep track of the rainy days for this one and as soon as the rain stops, venture out the next day to Higan Canyon. Specifically, go to the arch near the FEAR monsters for a chance to catch this rare fish.

This fish is pretty elusive and there is a certain condition tied to its capture. Keep track of the rainy days for this one and as soon as the rain stops, venture out the next day to Higan Canyon. Specifically, go to the arch near the FEAR monsters for a chance to catch this rare fish. Monotaimen: This fish is only found during the fall and summer times. To catch it, head over to Bird’s Eye Brae and fish around the region.

This fish is only found during the fall and summer times. To catch it, head over to Bird’s Eye Brae and fish around the region. Rainbow Harp: This fish is encountered later in the game, specifically after chapter six, when a special fishing spot opens up in the Lost Gaia region. Fish here for a chance to capture it.

This fish is encountered later in the game, specifically after chapter six, when a special fishing spot opens up in the Lost Gaia region. Fish here for a chance to capture it. Siren’s Servant: This fish can only be caught on rainy days. Fish around the Shatolla region for a chance to capture it.

This fish can only be caught on rainy days. Fish around the Shatolla region for a chance to capture it. Twilight Cherry Salmon: This fish can only be found in the fall times. For best results, fish for it during rainy days in and around Nemea Town.

And that’s all of the rare fish in Harvestella, that we know of. If there are any new additions to the game, we will keep you posted.