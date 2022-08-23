eShop maintenance scheduled as Nintendo prepares for Wii U, 3DS store closure

Make sure you've loaded your account with all the funds you need.

Nintendo has taken the next step in closing down its Nintendo Wii U and 3DS eShops, announcing the date for its next big maintenance.

On Aug. 30, Nintendo maintenance will take place which will roll out an update for the eShop which is expected to remove the ability to add funds to the e-store.

While this does sound like the end for the eShop, it isn’t quite so bad… yet. After this date, you will still be able to use the funds in your account until next year when the store is closed down entirely.

It appears that Nintendo will remove the ability to add funds on the Wii U and 3DS eShops during this maintenance window. — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) August 22, 2022

Right now your options for adding funds are already limited as earlier this year Nintendo removed the ability to add funds via credit card. You can still add funds via the Nintendo eShop cards, or through your Nintendo Switch account.

Both of these options will disappear on Tuesday, Aug. 30, so be sure to get all the funds you need in your account before the end of the month.

Doomsday will hit on March 27, 2023, when the eShop on Nintendo Wii U and 3DS close down for good. There is a silver lining though and that is content that you already own will be available to redownload after this date, for the foreseeable future.

If you’re eager to make the most of the eShop before its closure makes sure that you’ve got adequate funds in your account before Aug. 30 and have purchased all of the goodies you’d like to keep before March 2023 as it isn’t clear that the opportunity will arise again.