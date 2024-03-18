Escape from Tarkov: How to get the Tremor effect

Gaining a status effect in Escape From Tarkov isn’t good, as it can leave your character with serious problems while trying to survive. One effect you’ll definitely want to heal as soon as possible is the Tremor effect.

What is the Tremor effect in Escape From Tarkov, explained

The Grizzly Medical Kit may help you remove this effect. Image via Battlestate Games

In Escape From Tarkov, the Tremor effect results from not treating pain, fractures, or blackened body parts. If you leave these injuries for 45 seconds, you will become inflicted by the Tremor effect. However, you can also get Tremor by using the SJ9 TGLabs combat stimulant injector, which you can get from quests, trading, and crafting.

Watch out for this: The status symbol that appears if you’re suffering from the Tremor effect is a red spiral.

When you experience Tremor, it will cause your vision to become blurry and your hands will start to shaking. Unfortunately, this effect can be nauseating, and it’s not something you can reduce in your settings, so try to remove the Tremor effect quickly.

How to remove the Tremor effect in Escape From Tarkov

To remove the Tremor effect in Tarkov, you must heal the injury you’ve let fester. So, your type of injury will determine how you can heal it and remove the status. For example, you’ll want to use a Grizzly Medical Kit if you are suffering from a fracture, as it can heal fractures and stop any light to heavy bleeding. As this kit is universal, you may be able to heal most of your injuries with it and remove the Tremor status.

One handy medicine you’ll want on hand is painkillers, as this can help relieve your pain, and hopefully, you can avoid getting this status altogether. If not, this is everything you need to know about how to get and remove the Tremor effect in Tarkov.

