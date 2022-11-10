Epic’s recently revived MOBA game is already thriving on Steam

Paragon: The Overprime, the revived free-to-play version of Epic Games’ original third-person MOBA title Paragon, is already attracting a decent player base on Steam less than two weeks after the game made its official comeback.

The game is available on Steam as a limited early access title, known as the “Final Test” to which users on Steam can request access. Today, on the day that the “Final Test” officially went live, Paragon: The Overprime reached its all-time player peak with 30,218 active players. At the time of writing, at roughly 2:30pm CT, the game still has about 10,000 players playing. The early access version of the game is also available on the Epic Games Store.

The game, developed by South Korean game company Netmarble F&C, was revived when Epic Games released millions of dollars worth of assets for free onto its Store. Paragon was previously a much larger project for Epic, as the company had aspirations for breaking into the mighty MOBA market dominated by games like League and Dota 2. But due to the rapid growth of Fortnite, Epic opted to focus more on their breakthrough battle royale title and shut down the development of Paragon in 2018.

Paragon: The Overprime will certainly feel familiar to SMITE players, as it features a similar third-person view and playstyle while still sticking to the MOBA formula, utilizing a collection of 26 heroes that have different ranged, melee, and support abilities. Each hero also has their own “dedicated cinematics.” Teams compete in a laned battlefield and need to fight past opposing players, minions, and structures to destroy the enemy base.

Per the FAQ section on the Epic Games Store listing, open beta testing is scheduled until Nov. 21, 2022.