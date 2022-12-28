Epic wraps up Christmas giveaway with dark and immersive RPG

The game has also been free for PlayStation Plus subscribers as of Dec. 20.

Epic Games decided to celebrate the holiday season in style this year, giving away one free game a day via its Epic Games Store from Dec. 15 to 29. Each game was only available for 24 hours, so it was important to log in every day to get your gift.

On Christmas day, players got Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding. And the title chosen as the grand finale of the giveaway was Mortal Shell, developed by American indie company Cold Symmetry and published by Playstack.

Released in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Mortal Shell is a third-person action RPG heavily inspired by the Dark Souls series. The immersive story is set in a dark and ruthless environment where you must prove your skill to survive, all packed in a relatively short campaign that pleased critics and fans of the genre. It was even nominated for Best Debut Game at the 2020 Game Awards.

In March 2021, after selling over half a million copies worldwide, the game was re-released for current-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as an Enhanced Edition. Later that year, it was made available for Amazon Luna as well.

But in December 2022, it really looks like Mortal Shell is everywhere. A digital release for Nintendo Switch finally came on Dec. 19, as a Complete Edition including all downloadable content, and a physical release was announced as well. On Dec. 20, the game was also included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, and it’s available for free for subscribers of the service.

Mortal Shell can be obtained for free on the Epic Games Store until Dec. 29, 2022, at 10am CT.