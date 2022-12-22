Epic Games Store is giving away a free Lego puzzle game for players

As the saying goes, “the best things in life are free,” and Epic Games is giving you your dose of free games. Lego Builder’s Journey is the next free game in the Epic Games Store, and let’s be real, almost every Lego game absolutely slaps. Get your hard hat on and keep your wallets in your pockets, as you’ll save a silver penny with this deal.

Epic Games loves dishing out free games left, right, and center, and now players can enjoy all the puzzle-solving action that Lego has to offer.

This title is the 17th free game within the “15 Days of Free Games” promotion in the Epic Games Store. Previous free games include Horizon Chase Turbo, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Costume Quest 2, Sable, Bloons TD 6, and Them’s Fightin’ Herds.

The campaign gives players free games each day as a celebration of the end-of-year holidays.

You’ll be able to nab some solid deals during the period, with some games being discounted by 75 percent. This event doesn’t last forever, unfortunately, with the campaign ending on Jan. 5, 2023.

Lego Builder’s Journey nets a solid nine out of 10 on Steam and usually costs $20 USD. If you’re looking to get your hands on this particular puzzle game, click here to get it for free on the Epic Games Store.