Epic Games Store introduces July’s set of free titles

The Epic Games Store has now unveiled its next set of free games for July.

From July 7 to 14, players can download zombie shooter Killing Floor 2 and RPG slash card game Ancient Enemy for free. They will be replacing games such as Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Geneforge 1: Mutagen, and Iratus: Lord of the Dead as the platform’s free titles for the latter part of June. All of those games can still be claimed for free until July 7.

Killing Floor 2 is a zombie shooter game made by Tripwire Interactive and was released in 2016. It then later received support from Saber Interactive and is now available for platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Killing Floor 2 is the direct sequel to the game of the same name released in 2009.

“In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific, murderous clones called Zeds that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation,” the game’s description in its official Epic Games Store listing reads. “6-player Co-Op & 12-player VS Zed-slaughtering mayhem.”

Ancient Enemy, on the other hand, is an RPG card battler “set in a crumbling world where the forces of evil have already won.” It was developed and published by Grey Alien Games, and was released for PC in March 2021. Epic describes it as a title that may allow players to “blast distorted enemies with a satisfying range of spells and abilities,” all while journeying “into a scarred wilderness to defeat the deadliest foe of all.”