Epic Games Store free PC games this week (Nov. 30, 2023)

Every week, you can get a new PC game for free from the Epic Games Store. The available game changes on a weekly basis, and sometimes there are a couple to choose from, depending on your region. The offerings vary in terms of quality, genre, and target audience, but they’re always worth checking out to see if any tickle your fancy.

The Epic Games Store’s weekly free game is permanently added to your collection, so make sure you don’t miss out. Here are the free weekly Epic Games Store PC games available starting today, Nov. 30, 2023.

Weekly free Epic Games Store PC games for Nov. 30

Jitsu Squad

Jitsu Squad offers 2D tag-team gameplay that looks like a blast. Image via Tanuki Creative Studio on Steam

Jitsu Squad is a colorful 2D hack-and-slash beat ’em up inspired by Marvel vs. Capcom. Alongside its stunning art style and vibrant visuals, Jitsu Squad’s Steam listing claims it builds on the formula with the “accessibility and classic brawler mechanics” of Streets of Rage and Final Fight but the “speed and intensity” of Super Smash Bros and Dragon Ball Z.

It also includes four-player tag-team gameplay, and looks like a blast to play with friends. Jitsu Squad only has 155 Steam reviews at the time of writing, but 85% are positive, and most players were impressed with its graphics and visuals. If you’re into side-scrolling beat ’em ups, this is definitely one to add to your collection, especially if you’ve got pals to play with.

Mighty Fight Federation

Mighty Fight is a bit different to the usual fighting games in 2023. Image via Forthright Entertainment

Mighty Fight Federation is a 3D arena fighting game for up to four players. With 13 different characters to choose from, a diverse range of visually distinct maps, and an interesting “Hype” system that sees players building Hype Energy to unleash devastating attacks, Mighty Fight looks like a refreshing change from all the other fighting games on offer in 2023.

If you like fighting games and are after something new, this one’s probably worth picking up. There aren’t many Steam reviews at the time of writing, and although most are positive, there aren’t enough to form a clear consensus yet, so you’ll have to try Mighty Fight for yourself to see if it’s your jam.

How to claim your free games on the Epic Games Store

Click Get to get your game. It’s just that simple. Image via Epic Games Store

Claiming your free game is simple. On the Epic Games Store, select the game you want to add to your collection, then click Get. A store window will appear that prompts you to Place Order, but don’t worry, you won’t be charged.

After clicking Place Order, you’ll get an email receipt for your free game, and it’ll be added to your collection, where you can download it straight away.