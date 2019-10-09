Epic commits to protecting political speech, won’t ban players for controversial statements

Fortnite: Battle Royale developer Epic Games told The Verge that it won’t ban players or content creators for political speech.

“Epic supports everyone’s right to express their views on politics and human rights,” an Epic spokesperson said to The Verge. “We wouldn’t ban or punish a Fortnite player or content creator for speaking on these topics.”

The statement comes a day after Blizzard suspended a professional Hearthstone player for supporting Hong Kong protests on stream. Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai was banned from participating in tournaments for a year yesterday for repeating the slogan of the Hong Kong protest movement, “liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times,” during a post-game interview on the official Hearthstone Taiwan livestream last weekend.

🎃 Inven Global 🎃 on Twitter BREAKING] Hong Kong Hearthstone player @blitzchungHS calls for liberation of his country in post-game interview: https://t.co/3AgQAaPioj @Matthieist #Hearthstone https://t.co/DnaMSEaM4g

In addition to being suspended from tournaments until October 2020, Blizzard is withholding the prize money he would’ve received in the Grandmasters tournament over the weekend. Those forfeited winnings are around $10,000, according to a report by The New York Times.

Epic is the first developer to release a statement regarding freedom of speech after what happened with Blitzchung.