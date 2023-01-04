Elden Ring: should you pledge service to Kenneth Haight? Answered

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s magnum opus and their first open-world title. Released almost a year ago with several Game of the Year accolades to its name already, Elden Ring has enough content for several New Game Plus runs. However, the decisions you make during each run will affect the state of your game for that run, which means that you will have to think hard before you decide to hinder or help someone.

One of these examples takes place during the early stages of the game, where you will be exploring the areas in and around Limgrave. You will also meet some colorful characters that add context to this seemingly bleak world and its hordes of enemies. The Lands Between does not always have the friendliest people, but the one named Kenneth Haight might be one of the better ones you come across.

Who is Kenneth Haight?

Kenneth Haight is an NPC in Elden Ring who you will first encounter during your travels across East Limgrave. As you’re traversing the terrain, you will pick up someone’s cry for help in the distance. While it is not immediately evident where the sound comes from, if you follow the voice, you will eventually meet a well-dressed nobleman standing atop some ruins of a once-prosperous, long-destroyed city.

This nobleman is Kenneth Haight, and he asks you to help him reclaim his birthright. While he might seem arrogant at first, just like most noblemen you meet in this game, Kenneth quickly softens his stance towards you once he realizes you will help him out. His task includes clearing out Fort Haight, which is his family’s home, by taking out the Stormveil commander currently occupying the fort.

To find Fort Haight, simply follow the main road south of Mistwood. You should be able to spot the road when you open your map. At the end of the road, you should spot Fort Haight overlooking the sea. Clearing it is fairly simple if you have fought enough enemies up to this point, but beware of the commander himself because he might be challenging if you don’t have enough experience yet.

Pledging service to Kenneth Haight

Image via FromSoftware

After you clear out the fort, head back to Kenneth Haight, and he will be impressed by your battle prowess. Following this, he gives you the Erdsteel Dagger as a reward, along with the choice to enlist under his retinue of warriors by pledging your service to him. If you do so, his questline will continue where you will have to clear Fort Haight one more time, culminating in Stormveil Castle later in the game.

The reward at the end of his questline will be an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. However, if you choose not to help him anymore, the questline ends here, and you are free to go on your way.