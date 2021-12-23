Earn 3 times the amount of Worshippers in Smite all holiday weekend

If you needed an excuse to ignore your relatives for video games this weekend, then look no further.

All weekend long you’ll be able to earn three times the amount of Worshippers in Smite.

The SMITE Yulefest Event has arrived!



You can take part of the event in-game now. There are free quests, exlusive event skins, and gifting tokens you can earn to share the Holiday Spirit!



Log into SMITE and check it out now! pic.twitter.com/VVQj8kp3J7 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) December 22, 2021

The bonus Worshipper event comes as part of Smite’s holiday-themed Yulefest event. The event spans multiple weeks with something worthwhile happening every few days. The event has already introduced a variety of holiday-themed skins to the game, as well as a Gem sale that will last until Jan. 9.

Now thanks to Yulefest starting tomorrow Dec. 24 players will be able to earn three times the amount of Worshippers at the end of a game. Worshippers work toward your god rank with a particular character. You’ll see this rank displayed during champion select, so the higher it is the more intimidating you’ll be to your foes.

Players will be able to earn three times the amount of Worshippers until Dec. 27 when this part of the Yulefest needs. Fret not, however, because a few days after that on Dec. 31 Yulefest ushers in a three-times-everything event. That means you’ll get three times the amount of Worshippers, Favor, and everything else.

You can head into Smite to check out everything Yulefest has to offer right now. You’ll be able to earn three times the amount of Worshippers post-game from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.