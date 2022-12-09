Eagle-eyed fans are tracing ‘Bill Clinton’ stage crasher’s Game Awards movements to find out how he got on stage

This event was unnerving, to say the least.

The “Bill Clinton” kid may have been the most talked about part of The Game Awards 2022 evening, but there are some underlying issues this type of situation presents.

While many are memeing the situation, other views are calling for one thing to be addressed—safety. According to the vast majority of online audience members, this imposter should not have made it to the stage, but he did, and in the most nonchalant way possible.

This guy literally strolled down the aisle and waltzed onto the stage alongside the Game of the Year winners FromSoftware, the Elden Ring developers.

Bro during #TheGameAwards we had a woman saying "statistically there's a murderer inside this room", AND THEN WE GOT THE BILL CLINTON KID, SHE WAS WARNING US pic.twitter.com/nJGN3IIVB4 — French Punk Bushido (@FrenchPunk4ever) December 9, 2022

This is, of course, an incredibly dangerous security risk. While there are likely safety measures to get into the venue, the fact he made it onto the stage is unbelievable.

There are photos surfacing all over Twitter regarding his journey onto the stage. The “Bill Clinton kid” somehow made his way down from the nosebleeds to the stage, without being picked up by a single member of security.

lil man is straight dreaming of bill clinton and waiting for his time to shine. #billclinton #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/JT4711KiMK — oWhiteops (@oWhiteops) December 9, 2022

In an Assassin’s Creed-like moment, people saw him parting the crowd like Ezio navigating flocks of people scattered throughout the streets of Florence.

Tweets are clogging up the internet, showcasing his steps on his way to giving his acceptance speech.

Videos show the actual winners shaking hands and walking up to the stage, with the perpetrator walking up one of the aisles on the inside, walking past hundreds of people in their seats, and sneakily joining the FromSoftware procession.

It was surely difficult to spot, with everyone standing, it is understandably hard to see the 17-year-old boy in the crowd making his way to the Game of the Year winners.

You can just walk onto the stage at the game awards and shout out Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/0HZvttkWzO — Vorks (@VorksBox) December 9, 2022

The boy waited patiently before he got the opportunity to give thanks to “reformed rabbi Bill Clinton.”

It was arguably more than enough time to escort him off the stage before he got his moment to shine. Instead, the boy parted the crowd and walked down the aisle, and is now being awarded notoriety on the internet.

He had plenty of time to get on stage and say his piece before he was arrested.