EA cancels EA Play 2022, will provide project updates ‘when the time is right for each’

Summer is typically the time when most large game developers and publishers host presentations or events to show off what products and updates they have releasing heading into the second half of the year and beyond. But it appears Electronic Arts isn’t quite ready to get into the specifics yet.

In a statement provided to IGN, EA confirmed that it will not be hosting its EA Play Live event this summer, instead promising individual updates on upcoming projects when they are ready.

“We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date,” EA said. “We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!”

EA Play Live is the largest of the EA Play events the company hosts throughout the year, typically coinciding with E3 in June, though it is run as a separate live event that is then streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

This does not mean that a different EA Play broadcast won’t be held later this year in a digital format, like some other smaller streams have done in the past. But it is unlikely seeing that the publisher just announced the Dead Space remake is now targetting a 2023 release and Battlefield 2042 failing to meet expectations, resulting in a reworked timeline for updates.