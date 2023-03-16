Dying Light studio teases fans with new fantasy RPG concept art

Dying Light developer Techland released a concept art of its unnamed RPG today, teasing fans—and especially those who are fond of the fantasy genre.

As seen in a tweet by Techland, the developer posted a wide view of the possible game environment of the unnamed fantasy RPG. A glimpse of the possible protagonist is also seen, who is hanging on a huge tree branch while looking at a castle-like structure in the mountains. The moon also appears to be ripped apart.

Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored. We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for. pic.twitter.com/SuJ8vVWbrI — Techland (@TechlandGames) March 16, 2023

“We never stop improving,” Techland said. “Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored. We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for.”

Back in 2016, Techland founder and CEO Pawel Marchewka spoke with Eurogamer about two projects the studio was working on. The first one happened to be Dying Light 2, released last year, while the other one was labeled as a new open-world fantasy game “with RPG” elements. And it will make sense if the game teased by Marchewka almost seven years ago is the one featured in the concept art today.

Techland is not the only developer who openly said it is working on a project for the fantasy genre. IO Interactive, the creator of the Hitman franchise of games, also announced in February that it is “embarking on a new journey,” specifically about creating an online fantasy RPG currently known as Project Fantasy.