Dying Light 2 Stay Human now available for pre-loading

After many years of waiting, the zombie survival RPG Dying Light 2 is almost here.

In preparation for its Feb. 4 release, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available to pre-load on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Pre-loading is the best way to make sure you can jump right into the game as soon as the game drops.

Embargo lifted on reviews for the game yesterday, and it seems that the response has been mostly positive. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the sequel to 2016’s Dying Light and promotes the same zombie survival antics but with some new additions to modernize the game, as well as an entirely fresh story.

If you haven’t already, you can pre-order the game from both digital storefronts on consoles and PC and in-store. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will begin rolling out around the world in less than 24 hours.