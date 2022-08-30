Dragalia Lost set to shut down in November

Nintendo’s mobile crossover action RPG, Dragalia Lost, will be shutting down in November 2022.

This follows the developer’s notification to players in March where they were told the game will be discontinued at a later date. Now, Nintendo has finalized the date, which is scheduled to happen on Nov. 30.

“Thank you for playing the Dragalia Lost game,” Nintendo said in a statement. “In a notification that was posted in March 2022, we announced that service for Dragalia Lost will come to a close at a later date. This message is to inform players that the end-of-service date has been decided.”

Nintendo thanked fans who have supported the game since its release in 2018. The company also notified players that they may not be able to purchase the game’s currency known as the diamantium. The Upgrade Essentials and Packs will only be available for purchase until Oct. 30. Though, Nintendo assured that players can still spend diamantium for summoning, constructing the Halidom, recovering stamina, and getherwings until the game finally shuts down.

Dragalia Lost was released in 2018 for mobile platforms. It featured characters from various game series, such as Fire Emblem Heroes, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Persona 5 Strikers, Rage of Bahamut, and Princess Connect.

“Dragalia Lost is a swipe-controlled action RPG about the bonds shared between humans and dragons,” the game’s official description reads. “Conquer your enemies using an array of powerful attacks and special skills and even by transforming into a dragon yourself!”