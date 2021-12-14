Dr Disrespect unveils Midnight Society game studio

Dr Disrespect has officially announced his new game studio, Midnight Society, which is working on a “community-focused, online PVP multiplayer experience.”

Midnight Society is a new game studio founded by Dr Disrespect, Robert Bowling, and Quinn DelHoyo. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest streamers around and a former game developer. DelHoyo has a background in Halo and Gears of War, while Bowling has a background in Call of Duty.

Introducing my new AAA Game Studio, Midnight Society.



Give us a follow @12am



It’s time. https://t.co/vKIOzpVjK9 — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) December 14, 2021

Dr Disrespect and Bowling met while working on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, where they first discussed ways to improve the development process. Bowling met DelHoyo while designing weapons and levels for Gears of War and eventually the Halo series.

The new studio is working on a title “being built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5” and will grant access to a “Day-Zero Community and major content creators from the earliest most iterations,” according to a blog post. Throughout development, the studio wants hands-on experience to “drive feature prioritization, pivotal design decisions, and fuel innovation in the shooter genre.”

“As a long-time player, streamer, and former game developer myself, I’ve often dreamed of creating awesome titles that entire communities can get behind from day one,” Dr Disrespect said. “My vision is to make games that defy the one-and-done publishing model and reward all those fans and influencers who make them a success. I’m so excited to show everyone what we have planned.”

“When you help create as many game experiences as I have—and played as many games as I have—you know that the community is everything,” DelHoyo said. “Joining Midnight Society is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for me and the game industry as a whole. My imagination is already on overdrive thinking of all the possibilities.”

Fans interested in hearing more information about the upcoming Midnight Society title can visit the official website to join a mailing list, visit the career page, and learn more about the studio’s vision.