Can you hack and slash on any controller?

Undecember has finally dropped the full version of the hack-and-slash RPG fans were waiting for. The title sees players becoming Rune Hunters and experiencing growth and farming.

Undecember is a free-to-play title, where players can play cross-platform, battling it out with online PvP, playing with friends on co-op, or even taking all the enemies on by themselves

With the title arriving on Oct. 12, players have been itching for months to get on and test out their skills. But, some players have been noticing it’s difficult to use controllers in Undecember. Fear not, as there are answers to these questions.

Does Undecember have controller support?

Yes, Undecember does indeed have controller support. The title has had some issues with this feature, however. Players have noted there are some difficulties getting controllers to work on the title.

The game is cross-platform, meaning there should most likely be controller support, but Steam users have noticed certain buttons aren’t working when they plug controllers in.

Why isn’t my controller working on Undecember?

There’s a simple fix for this issue if you’re using a controller on Steam.

The way to fix this is by disabling Steam inputs. This should fix any problems you’re having with controller access. Now you can play the newest hack-and-slash RPG any way you so desire, whether that be with a controller or a mouse and keyboard.