Does Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds support cross-play/cross-platform?

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is the latest entry in the Ni no Kuni franchise, and it’s already a smash hit. Though the PC and mobile MMO that takes influence from Studio Ghibli films has been out in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau since last June, it just recently launched in the U.S. The game reportedly made over $100 million in 11 days after its initial launch.

Since Cross Worlds is available on multiple platforms, players are understandably wondering whether they can play with friends and strangers on different platforms. Many are also wondering whether they can use the same account across multiple platforms and retain access to their progress.

Does Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds support cross-play?

Cross Worlds does indeed support cross-play. Players can party up and play with friends no matter what platform each person is using. For example, someone playing on iOS could jump into a part with a person playing on Android and a person playing on PC. This makes it easier to coordinate play with friends and get others into the game, particularly since Cross Worlds is free-to-play.

Does Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds support cross-progression?

As you might be able to guess from the name, Cross Worlds also supports cross-progression. Players can make one account for the game and access it across all three supported formats: PC, iOS, and Android. Progress made on one device will be preserved across all others. Fans can easily transition from playing Cross Worlds on their laptop or desktop at home to playing on a mobile device while on the go.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds was released in the U.S. on May 25. It’s available on PC, iOS, and Android.