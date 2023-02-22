Disney Dreamlight Valley refunds Moonstones after mistake in controversial shop

The Disney Dreamlight Valley community has been buzzing over the last few days since the Feb. 16 content update was introduced and with it came the shop. Players instantly started to voice their displeasure on social media with the pricing, claiming that the cost of the items was too high.

The first round of shop items sparked a ton of controversy when every single item in the shop turned out to be over $10 in Moonstones. Between the cost of Moonstone packs and the cost of the items, players are seething over the fact that they expected microtransactions in the game and got something far from their definition of the term.

After the second round of shop additions, which change weekly, some of the wrong items were added to the game, prompting the developers to tell players that those who purchased the incorrect items would have their Moonstones refunded. Players who haven’t bought the items will get all of the items in the set for free in their mailbox in-game.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Those items were delivered in-game today and will be distributed until March 21. Most players have reported that their items were delivered to them. The Celestial Book Nook and Scholarly Study bundles were given to players for free since the store offerings replaced them, giving players who might have been waiting to buy them the items for free since they were taken out.

If players did manage to pick up the items, the Moonstones they used to purchase them were returned to their accounts. Despite the fact that the company made up for the snafu, players are still mostly commenting on social media posts about it to ask the devs to lower the prices on the bundles.

✨Premium Shop Compensation Update✨



Thank you for your patience! Following yesterday's announcement, we have begun deployment of the following in-game mail:



➡️Reimbursement for purchases of yesterday's removed bundles

➡️Granting both removed bundles to ALL players — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 22, 2023

The second week’s items showed no sign that the prices would come down, and there has still been no official communication from Gameloft about the pricing of these items. Players have made a fuss about the items, but their hopes of having the issue addressed are diminishing each time the shop refreshes and the prices remain the same.