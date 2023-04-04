The Conspicuous Book is an item only for those who are true friends with Mickey Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The book is part of The Secret Door quest after they reach Friendship Level ten with Mickey.

After you get the Conspicuous Book, you’ll gain access to another secret room with a crafting station and gain several other items as a reward.

How to get the Conspicuous Book in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Conspicuous Book is located in a secret room inside Mickey’s castle. To get there, you first have to unlock The Secret Door quest by reaching Friendship Level ten with Mickey Mouse and have the path to the Sunlit Plateau unlocked.

The Secret Door quest will reward you with the Enchanting Fountain and access to the secret room where you’ll find the Conspicuous Book lying on the floor.

How to complete The Secret Door quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Open Mickey’s chest to reveal his memory.

Talk to Mickey and head to his castle. Head to the right after entering, and go behind the row of plants beside the stairs. There’ll be a door hidden behind a purple curtain.

You’ll need common versions of Garnet, Citrine, Aquamarine, and Tourmaline to solve the door puzzle and open it.

Once you are in the secret room, there’ll be several chests and books laying on the floor. The Conspicuous Book is one of the books on the floor.

Related: How to get all Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

What is the Conspicuous Book for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You’ll notice a bookshelf at the end of the secret room facing the entrance. If you interact with it, it will give you the option to place the Conspicuous Book in it. It will then open and reveal yet another secret room.

Inside this room, you’ll find more chests containing Night Shards, gold, and rare gems such as a Sapphire, plus a crafting table.