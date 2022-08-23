Disgaea 7 slated for Japanese release early next year

Developer Nippon Ichi Software has unveiled that the newest entry to the Disgaea series of games, Disgaea 7, will be released in Japan early next year.

The game’s official website (as translated by Gematsu) revealed the game will be launched in Japan on Jan. 26, 2023. Disgaea 7 will be set in the Japanese culture-inspired Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, where players get to use characters such as Fuji, Piririka, Ao, Wey-yasu, and more.

“In Disgaea 7, the story is set in a world called the “Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster,” which is inspired by Japanese culture. Our heroes will fight through the world in order to regain their lost Bushido,” a part of Gematsu’s translation about the game reads. “Many characters designed by Takehito Harada will appear, and the Disgaea series’ signature “replayability features” and “over-the-top battle systems” have been further enhanced.”

Some new features for the game were featured on the website. This includes the “Dodeka MAX” system, which allows players to enlarge the characters when defeating enemies along the way, as well as the ability to reincarnate items alongside the characters.

Disgaea 7 will also become the first game in the series to feature a ranked battle system. “Ranked Battles become number one in the Japanese netherworld. An all new artificial intelligence player-versus-player mode in which you can battle against users around the country online,” Nippon Ichi added.

Japanese players can purchase a Collector’s Box worth $24, containing a soundtrack CD, a 40-page art book, and a special box. The base game, however, is still not included in the set.