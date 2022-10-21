Diablo fans have leaked information from the Diablo 4 end-game beta.

Blizzard sent out beta invites to players who have recently “spent significant amounts of time” playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and Diablo Immortal. The other stipulation was the beta is completely confidential, meaning “players invited will be unable to publicly talk about or share their gameplay experience.”

Several Diablo fans have totally ignored that, however.

Within hours, Diablo players decided to head to the Diablo 4 subreddit and talk about the beta. Multiple threads were immediately started about the beta, discussing who got in and what their playing habits were that led to their invitation.

Some Redditors even took it a step further and even talked about bugs and issues they ran into while trying to play the beta.

The Diablo 4 subreddit cracked down on the issue almost immediately, especially after the shocking amount of beta discussions on the forum, but it was already too late.

Diablo fans have been leaking Diablo 4 gameplay for a while now. A month ago, over 50 minutes of gameplay footage were shared on Reddit. The footage showed someone playing as a Barbarian in the midst of combat.

“It looks like he was streaming it for his friends on Discord and someone just decided to record it and leak it raw. You don’t need enemies with friends like these…” one Redditor noted.

Blizzard has been aware of the leaks, which is why they were so adamant about the beta being confidential. Some Diablo players have been trying to help Blizzard reinforce this rule, hoping to keep the game secret until the public testing starts in early 2023.

Diablo 4 is expected to hit shelves in 2023–avoid leaks until then!