Diablo Immortal is coming to PC on June 2

Blizzard Entertainment has released new details concerning Diablo Immortal today. In a short stream, the developer announced that the game will be coming to Android, iOS, and, surprisingly, PC on June 2.

The stream was hosted by Wyatt Cheng, the game director of Diablo Immortal. After a short video showcasing another set of cinematics and gameplay, he was joined by Adam Fletcher, the community lead at Blizzard for all things Diablo-related. “Diablo Immortal coming to PC along with mobile is huge,” Fletcher explained.

When talking about the decision to release the game on PC as well as mobile, Cheng said that “it’s always been our goal with Diablo Immortal to make a Diablo game a triple-A experience that could reach as many players as possible.” He also underlined to reach this goal, “we should be on PC as well.”

“By being on both mobile and PC, we know that everybody will be able to enjoy Diablo Immortal, whether or not you have a phone,” Cheng added. He expressed that Diablo Immortal is “our biggest and most ambitious Diablo game to date.”

Cheng shared several other interesting details about Diablo Immortal, too. The game is expected to have full cross-play and cross-progression. The mobile and PC versions will have controller support. And as for gameplay, players will be able to play six different classes, and the game’s story will be set between Diablo II and Diablo III.