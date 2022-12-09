Diablo 4 gets demonic new trailer and release date at The Game Awards

Blizzard fans rejoice! We’ve finally got a locked-in date for the release of the highly anticipated sequel Diablo 4 and the wait isn’t actually too long.

The Game Awards have proved fruitful today as not only have Diablo fans been given a new look at the game, but you can now mark the date of Tuesday, June 6, 2023, down on those calendars to get in on the action as soon as the latest addition lands.

While there was no gameplay shown for the highly anticipated sequel, fans did get a look at its story and conflict with iconic characters in the forefront of the action.

It wasn’t a total surprise to see this reveal take place at the awards show as earlier in the week the release date for the game leaked online, however, now we know for certain that the leak was accurate.

Diablo 4 is the first mainline entry into Blizzard’s hit series in over a decade, since Diablo 3 fans have only received DLC and the mobile spinoff Diablo Immortal. Now, there truly is something to celebrate as we see a return to the core story.

According to the leak, earlier this week the install size of Diablo 4 will be around 80gb, but as of right now this has not been confirmed.

The sequel will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC devices, when it finally gets here on June 6, 2023. We’re in the endgame now.