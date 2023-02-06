Diablo 4 director teases reveal of anticipated beta release timeline

Some new details could be on their way.

Some concrete information about the release of Diablo 4‘s beta might be coming soon.

Rod Fergusson, the senior vice president of the series at Blizzard Entertainment, said on Feb. 3 that details about Diablo 4’s open beta will be revealed “soon.”

The game is also confirmed to be a part of the IGN Fan Fest event, which takes place on Feb. 17 and 18. Fergusson added that “if only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing,” hinting the open beta might be announced next week.

Soon! If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing… — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) February 2, 2023

With the IGN Fan Fest taking place next weekend and Fergusson’s mysterious comments, it’s more than likely fans of the franchise will finally know the release date of Diablo 4’s beta soon.

Beta phases are vitally important for RPGs like Diablo 4, allowing both both the developers and the players to test the game and its world ahead of the release.

With so many features coming to Diablo 4, it’s hardly surprising Blizzard would like more players to try the game for themselves before it goes live. Diablo 4‘s full release is scheduled for June 2, 2023.

With the game coming out in four months, the perfect time for a beta release would be somewhere around April so the devs have some time to fix any bugs the testers come across.

A handful of other games will be shown at IGN Fan Fest, including Hogwarts Legacy, Redfall, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Elder Scrolls Online, just to name a few.